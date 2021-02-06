Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) were up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 1,102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Transat A.T. from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

