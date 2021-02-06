Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.77

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.77 and traded as high as $21.67. Transcontinental shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 102,810 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCL.A shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.03.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.