TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.64. TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 34,641 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$116.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85.

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) news, Director Randy Neely purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$307,500. Also, Director Steven William Sinclair purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$28,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,305. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,611.

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

