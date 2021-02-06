TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.64. TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 34,641 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$116.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85.
TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
