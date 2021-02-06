TravelNote (TVNT) Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market cap of $12,506.10 and approximately $2,904.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TravelNote has traded up 71.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00051009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00181803 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063524 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00076655 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00231249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00048168 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

