TrezarCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,012.00 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $366,990.08 and $1,012.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrezarCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,414.77 or 0.99951629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.89 or 0.01128936 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00298339 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00221150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00057634 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001833 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 245,967,450 coins and its circulating supply is 233,967,450 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

TrezarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrezarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrezarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrezarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.