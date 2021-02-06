TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $138.63.

