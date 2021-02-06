TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,600 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

