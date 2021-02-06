TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,798 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Charter Communications comprises about 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $617.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $638.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.27. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

