TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,151 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $75.78.

