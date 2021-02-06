TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,207 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $204.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

