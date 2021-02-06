TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $211.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.71.

