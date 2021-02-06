TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,697 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,346,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,597,000 after acquiring an additional 107,170 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

