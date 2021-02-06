TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

