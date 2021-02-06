TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 489,127 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after buying an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 978,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after buying an additional 394,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

