TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Tempur Sealy International accounts for 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after buying an additional 788,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 757,684 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 234,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,269. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.