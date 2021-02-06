TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 382,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,956,000 after buying an additional 152,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 183,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

NYSE:ICE opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

