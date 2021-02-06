TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. 140166 lifted their price objective on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

PayPal stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $274.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.