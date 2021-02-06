TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Copart accounts for about 1.3% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $119.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

