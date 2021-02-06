TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,083,000 after buying an additional 110,799 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,157,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.55 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

