TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,300,806,000 after purchasing an additional 163,398 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $543.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

