TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $217.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $217.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

