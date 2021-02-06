TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. VICI Properties accounts for 2.0% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VICI opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

