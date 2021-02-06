TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 709,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 675,636 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

