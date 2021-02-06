TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,460 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cerner by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Cerner by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.06.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $79.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.