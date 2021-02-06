TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,531 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 118.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

