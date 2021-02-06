TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,183 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. SBA Communications accounts for about 1.2% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 238.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,532,000 after buying an additional 306,618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3,880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,841,000 after acquiring an additional 192,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 143.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 164,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 306.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 215,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,638 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.44.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $273.86 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,825.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.32.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

