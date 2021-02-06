TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.56 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Tesla comprises 1.5% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $852.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $780.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,711.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.