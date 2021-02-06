TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.18 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $134.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $135.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

