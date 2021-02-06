TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Diodes accounts for about 1.3% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Diodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 261.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $75.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $119,755.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,547.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,325. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

