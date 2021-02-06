TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.58% of TriMas worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TriMas during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

