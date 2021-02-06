Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

