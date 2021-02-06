Tripio (TRIO) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Tripio token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $1.23 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.36 or 0.01189388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.59 or 0.06485913 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00052928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

