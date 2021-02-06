Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,067 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBK opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $65.63.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

