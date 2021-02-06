TriumphX (TRIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $496,379.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. TriumphX has a market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $496,379.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00179934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00062010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00078255 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00228334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00043901 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

