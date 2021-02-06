TRON (TRX) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and $1.88 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001667 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000237 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

