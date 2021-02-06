True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

