TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0059 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $180,895.19 and approximately $11,407.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 60.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

