TrueFeedBack Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $771,799.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.38 or 0.01196217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.66 or 0.06416265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

