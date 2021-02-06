TrueFi Price Reaches $0.29 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. TrueFi has a market cap of $40.91 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00168959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00064058 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00075880 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00229167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00042519 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.