Truegame 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,121.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $96,872.73 and approximately $12,121.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.01205758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.73 or 0.06464244 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

