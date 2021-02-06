Truepoint Inc. Has $136.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 9.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.44% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $136,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,429,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

