Truepoint Inc. Sells 4,650 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Truepoint Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 801.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 103,036 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in CVS Health by 34.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

