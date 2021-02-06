Truepoint Inc. Sells 7,473 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $95.35 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $95.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

