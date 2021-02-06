Truepoint Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $356.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

