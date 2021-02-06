Truepoint Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $234.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $234.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.