Truepoint Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after buying an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after buying an additional 190,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $153.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average of $127.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $154.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.