Truepoint Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

