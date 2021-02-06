TrueUSD Reaches Market Cap of $374.48 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $374.48 million and $103.91 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.36 or 0.01189388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.59 or 0.06485913 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00052928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TUSD is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 374,797,376 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.