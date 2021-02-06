Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,852 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 123,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 959,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 97,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $52.69 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,555,029. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

