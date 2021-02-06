Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.